FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's EDP sells some Spanish gas assets for 236 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 16, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal's EDP sells some Spanish gas assets for 236 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - EDP-Energias de Portugal Spanish unit Naturgas agreed to sell natural gas distribution assets in three Spanish regions to Redexis, a holding company of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, for 236 million euros ($295 million), EDP said on Tuesday.

The deal involves approximately 117,000 gas connection points in Murcia as well as Extremadura and Gerona regions.

The assets “are not contiguous to Naturgas’ existing operations in the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias regions, where Naturgas will retain approximately 900,000 connection points and will continue developing its business,” EDP said.

EDP was advised on the deal by BBVA, BESI, KWM and KPMG. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.