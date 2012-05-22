Portugal's EDPR sees profit tripling by 2015

PORTO, May 22 (Reuters) - EDP Renewables, the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, expects its profit to triple between now and the end of 2015, the unit of Portugal’s largest company and utility Energias de Portugal said on Tuesday.

Last year, EDPR netted 89 million euros ($113.63 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a key measure of cash flow known as EBITDA -- are expected to rise to between 1.35 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros by 2015 from last year’s 801 million euros.

EDPR, which has been actively adding new capacity at its wind parks in the United States, Europe and Brazil, also said that EBITDA per megawatt of capacity should rise by 25 percent.

The net debt to EBITDA ratio should fall to 2.0-2.2 times by 2015 from 2011’s estimated 4.1.

The expected rise in profits should allow it to pay 25 to 35 percent of the earnings in dividends to shareholders by 2015.

EDPR said its operating cash flow should fully cover capital expenditure needs through own sources. It put its capex in 2012-2015 at 3.2 billion euros.