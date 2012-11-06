FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDP Renewables profit beats forecast
November 6, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

EDP Renewables profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EDP Renewables, the wind unit of EDP Energias de Portugal, beat expectations with a 48 percent rise in nine-month net profit on rising power generation and higher average prices.

Net profit at EDPR, the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, rose to 93 million euros ($119 million), compared with a forecast for 85 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 23 percent to 675 million euros, also above a forecast for 668 million.

EDPR’s power output rose 11 percent in the January-September period thanks to new capacity in Europe and the United States and steady load factors of 29 percent in its turbines.

The company said Europe was the main driver of output growth, particularly central and east Europe.

EDPR shares rose 1.9 percent in early trading to 3.7 euros, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was up 0.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7823 euro) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Dan Lalor)

