EDPR Q1 profit jumps 45 pct on higher electricity sales

LISBON, May 8 (Reuters) - EDP Renewables, the wind energy unit of EDP Energias de Portugal, posted on Wednesday a steeper than expected 45-percent rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to a rise in electricity output and higher selling prices.

EDPR shares rose 1.4 percent to 4.065 euros in early trading on Wednesday to outperform the broader market in Lisbon that was 0.4 percent in the red.

Net profit at EDPR, the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, rose to 90 million euros ($118 million), compared with a forecast of 79 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 327 million euros, exceeding a forecast of 304 million euros.

EDPR’s power output rose 10 percent in the quarter thanks to new capacity in Europe and the United States and “outstanding” wind resource in Europe that created higher load factors in its turbines. The average price of the energy it sold rose 10 percent to 66.3 euros per megawatt-hour, it said.

The profit was helped by a non-recurring gain of 14 million euros from a redesigned power purchase agreement with a U.S. customer.

Following new capacity additions, EDPR’s net debt rose by 200 million euros from the end of 2012 to around 3.51 billion. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)