EDPR H1 profit up 29 pct on higher wind output
July 24, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

EDPR H1 profit up 29 pct on higher wind output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 24(Reuters) - EDP Renewables, the wind energy unit of EDP Energias de Portugal, posted a 29-percent rise in first-half net profit, slightly above analysts’ expectations, driven by a rise in electricity production.

Net profit at EDPR, the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, rose to 129 million euros ($170.52 million), compared with a forecast of 121 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 11 percent from a year earlier to 560 million euros, in line with forecasts.

EDPR’s power output rose 8 percent in the period thanks to additions in capacity and higher load factors from stronger wind resources in Europe. ($1 = 0.7565 euros)

The company’s net debt fell to 3 billion euros from 3.3 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
