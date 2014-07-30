FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EDP Renewables profit falls 32 pct on lower power prices, forex
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

EDP Renewables profit falls 32 pct on lower power prices, forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 30 (Reuters) - EDP Renewables, the wind energy unit of EDP-Energias de Portugal, on Wednesday posted a 32-percent fall in first-half net profit as lower selling prices in Europe and foreign exchange depreciation offset its higher output levels.

The net profit of 87 million euros ($117 million) came largely in line with market expectations, as did earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that fell 7 percent from a year earlier to 506 million euros.

EDPR’s power output rose 6 percent in the period mainly thanks to additions to capacity. But the average price of electricity sold by EDPR fell by 10 percent, to a large extent affected by regulatory changes in neighbouring Spain. Spain has been reducing subsidies to the renewable energy sector.

While output and prices of electricity sold by EDPR’s wind parks in Brazil and the United States rose, the bottom-line was affected by the foreign exchange rates, which had a negative impact of 12 million euros.

$1 = 0.7462 Euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.