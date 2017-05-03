KUALA LUMPUR May 3 Edra Energy IPO-EDRA.KL
has relaunched a request for proposal to hire banks for its IPO
that is targeting to raise $500 million to $1 billion, IFR Asia
reported citing two sources with knowledge of the deal.
Banks have to respond to the request for proposal (RFP) by
May 9, one of the sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Edra Energy withdrew its RFP in February this year, within
the same day of launching it, without giving any reason.
The company is Malaysia's second largest independent power
producer. It was formerly owned by state fund 1MDB and was
seeking a $1 billion-$3 billion IPO. The IPO plans faltered as
1MDB became embroiled in money laundering investigations.
In 2015, 1MDB sold Edra Energy to China General Nuclear
Power (IPO-CGNP.HK) for $2.3 billion.
Edra Energy could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR, writing by Liz Lee; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)