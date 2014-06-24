FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's eDreams Odigeo sees EBITDA margin recovery from Q2
June 24, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's eDreams Odigeo sees EBITDA margin recovery from Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s online travel agency eDreams said on Tuesday it expected its adjusted EBITDA margin to recover from the second quarter of the fiscal year 2014-2015 onwards.

“We reiterate that a downward trend is only expected to last for one quarter, and with a floor of 20 percent adjusted EBITDA margin,” the company said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator.

On Monday, the stock dropped by more than a third after analysts cut forecasts following a Friday conference call on results. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Teresa Larraz)

