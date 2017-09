BRIEF-Edreams Odigeo H1 net income flat at 1.7 mln euros

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Edreams Odigeo SA :

* Reports H1 revenue down at 243.7 million euros versus 252.5 million euros last year

* H1 operating result down at 34.6 million euros versus 44.0 million euros

* H1 net income flat at 1.7 million euros versus 1.7 million euros last year

* Says is on track to meet guidance for FY 2014-2015

* Sees FY 2014-2015 revenue margin flat versus last year

* Sees FY 2014-2015 adjusted EBITDA at 90 million euros

* Sees FY 2014-2015 capital expenditure down to 30 million euros Source text: bit.ly/11SCFow

