CORRECTED-EDMC names Edward West CEO
July 27, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-EDMC names Edward West CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say McKernan is not leaving the company)

July 27 (Reuters) - Education Management Corp, which owns a series of for-profit colleges, named Chief Financial Officer Edward West as its new chief executive.

Current CEO Todd Nelson would be the new chairman of Education Management’s board, replacing John McKernan Jr, who will continue as a board member.

Nelson has been CEO of the company since Feb. 2007.

Education Management - which runs the Art Institutes, Argosy University, Brown Mackie College and South University - has been reporting poor results in recent quarters as student enrollment took a hit from new government regulations.

The company’s shares, which have fallen nearly 85 percent this year to trade near their life-low, closed at $3.78 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

