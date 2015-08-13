Edward Jones to pay over $20 mln for overcharging muni clients

(Reuters) - Brokerage firm Edward Jones agreed to pay more than $20 million to settle charges that it and the former head of its municipal underwriting desk had overcharged retail customers in new muni bonds sales, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said on Thursday that this was its first case against an underwriter for pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal securities. (1.usa.gov/1L8iiJ1)

St. Louis-based Edward Jones also was charged with separate misconduct related to supervisory failures in its review of certain secondary market municipal bond trades.

The 93-year-old investment firm’s customers paid at least $4.6 million more than they should have for new bonds, the SEC said.

Edward Jones has nearly 7 million clients, according to the company’s website.

Underwriters are required to offer new muni bonds at an initial offering price that is negotiated with the issuer of the bonds.

The brokerage and its former head of municipal underwriting, Stina Wishman, improperly offered new bonds to customers at higher prices instead than their pre-determined rate, the SEC said.

In some instances, Edward Jones offered the bonds at higher prices only after trading began in the secondary market, the SEC said.

The $20 million settlement includes nearly $5.2 million that will be distributed to the current and former customers who were overcharged for the bonds.

Wishman agreed to pay $15,000 and will be barred from working in the securities industry for at least two years.

Representatives at Edward Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.