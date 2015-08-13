Edward Jones to pay over $20 mln for overcharging muni clients

(Reuters) - Brokerage firm Edward Jones agreed to pay more than $20 million to settle charges that it had overcharged retail customers in new municipal bonds sales between 2009 and 2012, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

The case is the SEC's first against an underwriter for pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal securities. (1.usa.gov/1L8iiJ1)

St. Louis-based Edward Jones also was charged with separate misconduct related to supervisory failures in its review of certain secondary market municipal bond trades.

The 93-year-old investment firm’s clients paid at least $4.6 million more than they should have for new bonds, the SEC said.

The case “highlights the need for clear rules requiring the disclosure of mark-ups and mark-downs,” said SEC commissioners Luis Aguilar, Daniel Gallagher, Kara Stein and Michael Piwowar in a statement.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) should complete rules mandating transparency, even in riskless principal trades, the commissioners said. If not, the SEC should propose rules, they said.

Edward Jones consented to the order without admitting or denying the findings.

The settlement includes nearly $5.2 million that will be distributed to current and former customers who were overcharged.

About 13,000 customers were affected, a spokesman for the brokerage said. Edward Jones has nearly 7 million clients, according to the company’s website.

Underwriters are required to offer new muni bonds at an initial offering price that is negotiated with the issuer.

The brokerage and its former head of municipal underwriting, Stina Wishman, improperly offered new bonds to clients at higher prices instead than their pre-determined rate, the SEC said.

In some instances, it said, the brokerage offered bonds at higher prices only after trading began in the secondary market.

Wishman, who started and headed the Edward Jones’ municipal syndicate desk when she joined the firm in 1982, agreed to pay $15,000 and will be barred from working in the securities industry for at least two years. (Additional reporting by Megan Davies)