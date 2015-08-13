FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edward Jones to pay $20 mln for overcharging muni clients
August 13, 2015

Edward Jones to pay $20 mln for overcharging muni clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Edward Jones agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges that it the former head of its municipal underwriting desk had overcharged retail customers in new muni bonds sales, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said it was its first case against an underwriter for pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal securities. (1.usa.gov/1L8iiJ1)

The firm also was charged with separate misconduct related to supervisory failures in its review of certain secondary market municipal bond trades. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

