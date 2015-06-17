FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards gets U.S. approval for 3rd generation heart valve
June 17, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Edwards gets U.S. approval for 3rd generation heart valve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said it approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Sapien 3 heart valve, the third-generation version of the company’s system for replacing diseased aortic valves.

The FDA approved use of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system for patients unlikely to survive traditional open heart surgery and those deemed to be at high risk for death or complications with surgery.

In clinical trials, the Sapien 3, which features a smaller catheter for delivering the valve and an improved design to help prevent valve leakage compared with its predecessors, demonstrated very low mortality and stroke rates. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)

