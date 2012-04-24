FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards quarterly profit beats expectations
April 24, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Edwards quarterly profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on sales of a new heart valve, but the medical device maker said it now expects slower full-year sales due to a delay in U.S. approval of the product for an expanded group of patients.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net earnings of $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with net income of $63.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, first-quarter earnings were 53 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 48 c ents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

