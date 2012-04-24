UPDATE 1-Edwards Q1 profit beats, but 2012 outlook cut

* Q1 profit of 53 cents ex items vs 48 cents view

April 24 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on solid sales of a new heart valve, but cut its full-year outlook, citing a delay in U.S. approval of the product for an expanded group of patients.

The medical device maker reported first-quarter net earnings on Tuesday of $65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with net income of $63.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, first-quarter earnings were 53 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 48 c ents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Edwards has been rolling out its new Sapien transcatheter heart valve after receiving U.S. approval for the product in November for patients deemed too sick to undergo traditional open-heart surgery for valve replacement. The Sapien valve is implanted via a catheter threaded to the heart through a leg artery or small incision between the ribs.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel in June is scheduled to consider whether the valve can be implanted in an additional high-risk patent group. The Irvine, California-based company had been hoping for an earlier panel date.

Edwards said its first-quarter net sales rose 13.5 percent to $459.2 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 67.2 percent to $121.5 million. U.S. sales of the Sapien transcatheter valve were $41 million.

Edwards cut its full-year profit forecast by 12 cents to a new range of $2.58 to $2.68 per share. It lowered its 2012 sales forecast for the Sapien valve by $30 million to a range of $530 million to $600 million. It now expects overall company sales this year at the low end of its prior forecast of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.