Edwards Lifesciences posts higher profit
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted stronger second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, propelled by a gain from a legal settlement and higher sales of its heart valves that are implanted in a less-invasive procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.

Net income for the quarter rose to $547 million, or $5.09 per share, from $93.3 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales increased 11.2 percent to $575.1 million. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago. Editing by Andre Grenon)

