Edwards Lifesciences net income up on heart valve sales
October 26, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Edwards Lifesciences net income up on heart valve sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Monday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on demand for its replacement heart valves that are implanted in minimally invasive procedures.

Net income rose to $118.1 million, or $1.07 a share, from $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Sales increased 1.3 percent to $615.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents a share on revenue of $598 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

