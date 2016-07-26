Edwards Lifesciences lifts outlook on heart valve sales momentum

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday boosted its full-year earnings outlook after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects to soon gain U.S. approval to offer its minimally invasive replacement heart valve to a broader range of patients.

Edwards earned 76 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)