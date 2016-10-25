Edwards Lifesciences boosts outlook after profit meets Street view

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday reported higher third quarter profit in line with Wall Street estimates on increased sales of its minimally invasive heart valve replacement, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Edwards said net income rose to $141.4 million, or 65 cents per share, from 118.1 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding special items, Edwards said it earned 68 cents per share, matching analysts average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Based on its third-quarter performance, Edwards raised its full-year forecast range for adjusted earnings by four cents to $2.82 to $2.92 per share. It continues to expect sales at the high end of its previous forecast of $2.7 billion to $3 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Nick Zieminski)