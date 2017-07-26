FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter
July 26, 2017 / 8:51 PM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-Edwards Lifesciences raises 2017 forecast after strong quarter

3 Min Read

(Adds sales details, third-quarter forecast, after-hours share move)

July 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday provided a revised full-year earnings forecast with the new low end of the range above Wall Street estimates, and it posted higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on double-digit growth in sales of its transcatheter heart valve replacements.

Edwards said it now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $3.65 to $3.85 per share, up from its previous forecast of $3.43 to $3.55 per share. Analysts on average were estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Edwards shares, which are up about 23 percent for the year, rose another 2 percent in extended trading to $118.

Global transcatheter heart valve sales rose 16 percent to $488 million for the quarter.

While that appears to pale compared with the furious 47 percent growth to $539 million in the first quarter, those results included nearly $62 million in inventory stocking sales to Germany ahead of a potential supply interruption due to intellectual property litigation there.

U.S. sales of the systems used to replace diseased aortic valves without open-heart surgery jumped 28 percent from a year ago to $316 million, and exceeded the previous quarter's sales.

Excluding items, Edwards said it earned $1.08 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 20 cents.

Sales of traditional surgical heart valves rose 4.2 percent to $207.1 million, while critical care product sales increased 3.7 percent to $147.2 million.

Edwards also issued a forecast for the third quarter for adjusted earnings of 80 to 90 cents per share, with Wall Street looking for 83 cents.

The company posted a net profit of $186.1 million, or 86 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $126.6 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Total sales for the quarter grew 11 percent to $842 million, roughly in line with analysts' estimates of $840 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

