Edwards 3rd quarter net rises 23 pct, 2014 outlook increased

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23 percent due to strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

Edwards said third-quarter net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from $76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 80 cents a share.

Quarterly net sales rose 22.6 percent to $607.4 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to $267.2 million.

For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of $3.24 to $3.34.