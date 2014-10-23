FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Edwards Lifesciences Q3 net rises 23 pct, outlook increased
October 23, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Edwards Lifesciences Q3 net rises 23 pct, outlook increased

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst comment, share price, byline)

By Deena Beasley

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23 percent on strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook and sending its shares up 7 percent.

Third-quarter net sales rose 23 percent to $607.4 million, while sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to $267.2 million.

Shares of Edwards, which closed at $105.19 in regular trading, were up 6 percent to $112.50 after hours.

“They handily beat transcatheter valve numbers in the quarter ... They came in staggeringly good relative to where people were,” said Raj Denhoy, an analyst at Jefferies & Co. Edwards pioneered the heart valves, which allow doctors to replace clogged aortic valves without cracking open a patient’s chest.

Excluding special items, the company earned 80 cents a share in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from $76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of $3.24 to $3.34.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
