FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edwards Lifesciences boosts full-year profit outlook
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Edwards Lifesciences boosts full-year profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, anticipating stronger sales of its artificial heart valves implanted in a minimally invasive procedure that spares patients from open-chest surgery.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $140.7 million, or 64 cents a share, from $109.2 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago. Sales increased 8.6 percent to $671.1 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, in a range of $2.57 to $2.67 a share. It previously forecast 2016 earnings at $2.30 to $2.40 a share. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.