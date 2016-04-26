FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards Lifesciences raises outlook on strong valve sales
April 26, 2016

Edwards Lifesciences raises outlook on strong valve sales

April 26 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook on strong sales of its minimally invasive heart valve implants.

Edwards said it earned 71 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Irvine, California-based company said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, in a range of $2.67 to $2.77 a share, which is 10 cents above the outlook it gave in February. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)

