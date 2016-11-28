FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards Lifesciences to buy Israel's Valtech for up to $690 mln
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

Edwards Lifesciences to buy Israel's Valtech for up to $690 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Monday said it has agreed to buy Israel's Valtech Cardio for $340 million in stock and cash, with the potential for an additional $350 million in pre-specified milestone-driven payments over the next 10 years.

Valtech is a private company that developed a system for transcatheter repair of the heart's mitral and tricuspid valves.

Prior to the deal's closing, which is expected in early 2017, Valtech will spin off its early-stage transseptal mitral valve replacement technology programme. Edwards also has an option to buy that programme.

Eyal Lifschitz, chief executive of the Peregrine Ventures fund that invested in and helped start Valtech, said Valtech has so far raised about $100 million.

Other investors include OXO Capital Valve Ventures and NGN Capital.

Separately, Edwards' board of directors said it authorised a new share repurchase programme to acquire up to an additional $1 billion of the company's outstanding common shares. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

