Edwards Lifesciences posts lower 4th quarter net earnings

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp said on Monday that fourth-quarter net earnings declined from a year ago as it took charges related to the rollout of its next-generation replacement heart valves.

The medical device maker said net income fell to $75.8 million, or 68 cents a share, from $91.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Edwards earned 91 cents a share.

Fourth-quarter net sales rose 5 percent to $536 million from a year ago.