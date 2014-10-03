FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan CEO resigns from Edwards Lifesciences' board
#Funds News
October 3, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Allergan CEO resigns from Edwards Lifesciences' board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp said David Pyott resigned from the medical device maker’s board to devote more time to his role as chairman and CEO of Allergan Inc .

The resignation of Pyott, who joined Edwards’ board in 2000, is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

Allergan is fighting a $53.7-billion hostile bid from Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and billionaire William Ackman’s Pershing Square.

Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $106.18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

