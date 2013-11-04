FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Edwin Watts Golf Shops files for bankruptcy
November 4, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Retailer Edwin Watts Golf Shops files for bankruptcy

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. golf retailer Edwin Watts Golf Shops LLC filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Monday, a court filing showed.

The retailer, owned by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc, listed out estimated liabilities and assets of $100 million to $500 million.

The Fort Walton Beach, Florida-based company sells golf equipment, apparel, and accessories through its more than 88 domestic retail stores and also via its web portal.

The case is Edwin Watts Golf Shops LLC, Case No. 13-12877, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

