BRIEF-EE says 4G customer base hits 2 million
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 20, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-EE says 4G customer base hits 2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - EE: * EE says full year adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 24.3 percent; second half adjusted EBITDA margin reached 25.3% percent * EE says savings target exceeded: achieved 457 million pounds of annual gross opex synergies, beating 445 million pounds target * EE says year service revenue stable at 0.0 percent yoy, excluding regulation, with Q4 service revenue +1.1 percent yoy, excluding regulation * EE says 756,000 net postpaid customers during 2013, including 194,000 net

postpaid adds in Q4 * EE says customer base surged 816,000, a +68 percent increase over the Q3 closing base, to take total 4G base to around 2million *

