FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT takeover of mobile firm EE cleared by competition authorities 
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BT takeover of mobile firm EE cleared by competition authorities 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British competition authorities cleared BT Group ’s 12.5 billion pound acquisition of mobile operator EE on Friday, saying it would not substantially lesson competition in the broadband, fixed and mobile markets.

The Competition and Markets Authority had provisionally given the deal the go-ahead in October.

EE is jointly owned by France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom, both of which will be shareholders in BT following the deal.

BT said it welcomed the decision to approve the acquisition, which is set to complete on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.