BT takeover of mobile firm EE cleared by competition authorities 

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British competition authorities cleared BT Group ’s 12.5 billion pound acquisition of mobile operator EE on Friday, saying it would not substantially lesson competition in the broadband, fixed and mobile markets.

The Competition and Markets Authority had provisionally given the deal the go-ahead in October.

EE is jointly owned by France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom, both of which will be shareholders in BT following the deal.

BT said it welcomed the decision to approve the acquisition, which is set to complete on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)