FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Everything Everywhere to pay additional dividend
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Everything Everywhere to pay additional dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Everything Everywhere will pay an additional dividend of 250 million pounds to joint owners France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom in a boost to the parents as they weigh their options for Britain’s largest mobile operator.

The group, which runs the Orange and T-Mobile mobile brands in Britain said its board had approved to fund the payment through available liquidity. It said the group would still have sufficient headroom to meet financial obligations and maintain its investment programme.

Everything Everywhere hit the news again last week when bankers familiar with the sector revealed that former Chief Executive Tom Alexander had approached private equity groups including KKR and others to garner their interest for an 8 billion pound bid for the group.

That followed comments from the Chief Finance Officer of France Telecom who told Reuters that the two owners could float a stake in the group although they would likely want to maintain control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.