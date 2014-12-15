FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EE says owners Orange, Deutsche Telekom in exclusive talks with BT
#Communications Equipment
December 15, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EE says owners Orange, Deutsche Telekom in exclusive talks with BT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - EE Finance Plc :

* Further to recent press speculation

* Announces that its shareholders, Deutsche Telekom Ag and Orange Sa, have agreed to hold exclusive negotiations with BT Group Plc

* Negotiations on potential sale of 50:50 joint venture EE to BT over coming weeks, based on an enterprise value of 12.5 billion stg

* During this time, due diligence will be carried out and an agreement for planned sale of EE to BT will be negotiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
