LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mobile operator EE said on Monday it was “firmly on track” to reach its target of 14 million 4G subscribers by the end of the year after it added 1.7 new connections in the first quarter.

The company, which is being sold by its owners Orange and Deutsche Telekom to BT, also said its first-quarter operating revenue increased by 0.3 percent year-on-year, excluding the impact of regulatory changes. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)