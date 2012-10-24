FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobile operator EE adds 250,000 contract customers in Q3
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Mobile operator EE adds 250,000 contract customers in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mobile operator EE said it added 250,000 net postpay customers in the third quarter, taking the proportion of its base on more profitable contracts to 51 percent.

The company’s total customer base, however, fell 2.1 percent to 26.9 million after it shed 393,000 prepay customers.

The company, which owns the Orange, T-Mobile and new EE brands, said service revenue including regulatory cuts fell 3 percent to 1.5 billion pounds.

EE, a joint venture between France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, will launch Britain’s first superfast mobile broadband service on Tuesday.

