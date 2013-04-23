FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EE signs up over 300,000 to 4G
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

EE signs up over 300,000 to 4G

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - EE, Britain’s biggest mobile operator, said 318,000 people had signed up to take its superfast 4G broadband service, giving subscriber numbers for the first time since it stole a march on its rivals by launching early.

The joint-venture, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, gained a head start in the 4G race when it re-used its existing airwaves to launch services last October. Its rivals will launch services this year.

EE said the addition of a 4G offering had boosted the average amount each user was paying, with customer spend in the first quarter up 2.2 percent. Customer retention was high but overall underlying service revenue was down on the fourth quarter, falling 0.4 percent from a previous gain of 1.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.