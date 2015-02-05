Breakingviews: Britain's $35 bln mobile shake-up risks blowback

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s $35 billion mobile shake-up could provoke blowback. BT has sealed a 12.5 billion pound ($19.1 billion) purchase of EE, the biggest mobile operator, from Orange and Deutsche Telekom. Meanwhile, Hutchison Whampoa is in exclusive talks to combine its Three arm with Telefonica’s O2, a deal worth up to 10.3 billion pounds. All the firms, and their investors, hope watchdogs will permit both deals without too many strings. But rivals want regulators to look closely. And BT should be wary of pushing too boldly onto the turf of Sky and Vodafone.

BT/EE looks simpler. It’s a union of two complementary British outfits. So this should be a fairly straightforward case, reviewed by the domestic Competition and Markets Authority. In contrast, Three/O2 involves Europe-wide businesses and in-market consolidation. That’s one for the European Commission. Brussels nowadays likes such deals and has templates to work from, including a recent German deal.

That parallel process looks a bit strained, though. So some rivals might push Britain to decide on both deals. The UK can ask, but could well be rebuffed. Brussels recently refused Madrid’s request to scrutinise a proposed Orange/Jazztel merger.

British consumers will worry about “market repair”, the industry euphemism for higher prices that consolidation entails. But Brussels probably won’t be too sympathetic - it thinks excessive competition has left European telecoms too weak to invest properly, and that three players, plus a clutch of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), are enough for a market to stay healthy.

British competitors such as TalkTalk and Vodafone may also renew demands for BT to let go of Openreach, its regulated fibre wholesaler. Such calls do not impress BT, which thinks the highly regulated Openreach behaves impeccably, and gains from belonging to a bigger parent.

So the regulatory pushback may fizzle out. BT must beware another risk, though. It might be tempted to ape Telefonica in Spain, which bundled phone, TV and broadband with big price cuts. But if BT is too aggressive, rival Sky and Vodafone could react. It’s no coincidence that Sky just started an MVNO and Vodafone is entering broadband.

- BT, the British landline and broadband provider, finalised a 12.5 billion pound ($19.1 billion) deal to buy EE from Orange and Deutsche Telekom. The agreement to buy Britain’s biggest mobile operator, which will be part-funded by a 1 billion pound share placing, followed nearly eight weeks of exclusive talks.

- In a statement on Feb. 5, BT said it expected to generate savings in operating and capital expenditure with a net present value of 3 billion pounds, after integration costs, and revenue synergies with an NPV of 1.6 billion pounds.

- BT expects the deal to boost earnings per share in the second full year after closing. The return on invested capital (ROIC) will exceed BT’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC) “comfortably” in the following year.

- BT shares rose 4.5 percent to 442 pence.

