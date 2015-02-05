FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BT to raise 1 bln stg via a placing to fund EE deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BT to raise 1 bln stg via a placing to fund EE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - BT said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19 billion), and would raise 1 billion pounds through a placing of new shares to fund the deal.

The group, the country’s biggest fixed-line telecoms provider, had spent the last few weeks in exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom , about a deal.

BT said on Thursday it would fund the deal through new debt and the placing. Following the transaction, Deutsche will hold a 12 percent stake in BT and Orange will hold a 4 percent stake. ($1 = 0.6583 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.