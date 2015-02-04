BT set to announce EE deal as early as Thursday -source

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - BT has agreed terms with Orange and Deutsche Telekom  for the purchase of their EE mobile operator and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday morning, a person familiar with the situation said.

BT, Britain’s biggest fixed-line telecom provider, has been in exclusive talks with the two groups since December after it chose the country’s leading mobile operator over an alternative offer to buy Telefonica’s O2.

BT declined to comment. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Evans)