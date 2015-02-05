FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

D.Telekom sees synergy potential of 4.6 bln pounds in EE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said a deal to sell its EE joint venture with Orange to BT Group is expected to create total synergies with a net present value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.99 billion) after integration costs.

The synergies would be achieved in areas such as sales, marketing, administration and cross-selling of integrated products, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom will hold a 12 percent stake in BT following the 12.5 billion pound transaction. ($1 = 0.6580 pounds)

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
