UPDATE 1-Customers flock to EE ahead of UK 4G launch

* Adds 250,000 net postpay customers in Q3

* Set to launch 4G services next week

* Underlying service revenue up 3.1 percent

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - British mobile operator EE added 250,000 contract customers in the latest quarter as more people switched to smartphones, a trend set to continue after it launches 4G services next week.

The firm, which owns the Orange, T-Mobile and new EE brands, said over half its customers were now on higher-margin contracts.

Contract customers, who typically sign a two-year deal for an Apple iPhone 5 or a Samsung Galaxy SIII, generate five times the average revenue of a prepay user, it said, because they consume more data as well as texting and making calls.

Olaf Swantee, chief executive of the joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, said on Wednesday the results gave EE strong momentum ahead of the launch of Britain’s first 4G services next Tuesday.

“When you look at the smartphones in our base, 92 percent of these new contract customers are with a smartphone, up 8 points year-on-year,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The battle for mobile customers is moving from voice and text deals to data allowances, as users switch to internet-based messaging services and social networks such as Facebook.

All EE’s 4G pricing plans, which were unveiled on Tuesday, are based on data allowances, with unlimited calls and texts bundled into each price level. {ID:nL5E8LMJS1]

Chief financial officer Neal Milsom said data was already nearly on a par with voice.

“Now 48 percent of the ARPU (average revenue per user) revenues are data and messaging. So, it is a step change in our business from a voice business to a data driven business.”

Swantee said EE’s 4G service should draw a lot of interest when it launches in 10 cities next week. “We expect a strong penetration of EE into the business market and we expect a lot of consumers in the metropolitan areas to move to 4G.”

Analysts at Jefferies said EE appeared to be growing its market share of the contract market, driven by aggressive promotion of smartphones.

“The newly announced 4G strategy is only likely to reinforce that momentum and make it more challenging for Vodafone and O2 to hold onto customers,” they said.

EE said service revenue for the quarter to end-September, including the impact of regulatory cuts, fell 3.0 percent to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion). On an underlying basis, it grew 3.1 percent.

Its churn rate - the proportion of customers switching operators - was 1.2 percent, while its total customer base fell 2.1 percent to 26.9 million after it shed 393,000 prepay customers.