Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 13

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. will hear argument on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s motion for a temporary restraining order to halt construction and drilling of the Dakota Access Pipeline on federally owned lands under and adjacent to Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The Tribe sought the TRO and a preliminary injunction on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted an easement to Dakota Access LLC. The tribe says that the pipeline will substantially burden their religious rights by desecrating the waters upon which its members rely for their most important religious practices. The case is Standing Rock Sioux Tribe v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. District Court for the District of Washington, D.C., No. 16-1534. For the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe: Nicole Ducheneaux and Conly Schulte of Fredericks Peebles & Morgan. For the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Matthew Marinelli and Reuben Schifman of the U.S. Justice Department. For Dakota Access: Kimberly Caine of Norton Rose Fulbright.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lAV2Nj