Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and
environmental law community. All times local.
Monday, Feb. 13
2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington,
D.C. will hear argument on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s
motion for a temporary restraining order to halt construction
and drilling of the Dakota Access Pipeline on federally owned
lands under and adjacent to Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The Tribe
sought the TRO and a preliminary injunction on Thursday, a day
after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted an
easement to Dakota Access LLC. The tribe says that the pipeline
will substantially burden their religious rights by desecrating
the waters upon which its members rely for their most important
religious practices. The case is Standing Rock Sioux Tribe v.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. District Court for the
District of Washington, D.C., No. 16-1534. For the Cheyenne
River Sioux Tribe: Nicole Ducheneaux and Conly Schulte of
Fredericks Peebles & Morgan. For the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers: Matthew Marinelli and Reuben Schifman of the U.S.
Justice Department. For Dakota Access: Kimberly Caine of Norton
Rose Fulbright.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2lAV2Nj