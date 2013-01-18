FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK mobile firm EE to sponsor Wembley Stadium-source
January 18, 2013 / 11:43 AM / 5 years ago

UK mobile firm EE to sponsor Wembley Stadium-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British mobile phone network operator EE is close to signing a sponsorship deal with Wembley Stadium, the home of English soccer, according to an industry source.

“We are a talking to a number of potential partners about sponsorship opportunities,” the source said.

EE, a joint venture between France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom , launched a major marketing blitz in October 2012 to promote Britain’s first 4G mobile broadband service.

A spokesman for the Football Association said the stadium, which is used for the FA Cup final and England’s international games, would not lose its Wembley name as a result of any deal.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been in the market for a lead partner but throughout we’ve maintained that no naming rights are available and this point remains,” he said on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said in September the FA wanted around 8 million pounds ($13 million) a year for the main sponsorship rights.

EE declined to comment.

