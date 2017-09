Sept 4(Reuters) - EEII AG :

* Said on Wednesday it reported H1 net profit of 2 million Swiss francs (H1 2013: net loss of 2.9 million francs)

* Said H1 net asset value (NAV) increased by 16pct from 8.22 to 9.55 francs per share

