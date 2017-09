Feb 5 (Reuters) - Orange :

* Orange and deutsche telekom reached an agreement with bt for the divestment of 100% of their shares in ee

* Parties agreed on an enterprise value of £12.5 billion

* Orange will receive approx. £3.4bn in cash and a 4% stake in combined bt/ee entity

* Deal expected to close by march 2016