5th Circuit revives Texas lawsuit challenging EEOC hiring guidelines

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by the state of Texas accusing the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of not having the authority to advise employers that blanket bans on hiring convicted felons could violate federal anti-discrimination law.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision that a lower court was wrong to find that Texas did not have standing to bring the 2013 lawsuit because the EEOC does not have the power to sue states and because its guidance on hiring felons was not a final, legally binding action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/296q2zq