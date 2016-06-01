FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC urges judge to keep its first gay-bias case alive
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2016 / 8:11 PM / a year ago

EEOC urges judge to keep its first gay-bias case alive

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal judge to reject a bid to dismiss one of the agency's first cases alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation violates federal civil rights law, saying employment protections for gay people are as important as the right to marry.

The EEOC on Tuesday submitted its response to Scott Medical Health Center PC's motion to dismiss the March lawsuit in federal court in Pittsburgh that claims Dale Baxley, a gay former telemarketer for the clinic, was forced to quit in 2013 because of severe harassment by a supervisor who called Baxley "fag" and "queer" and asked crude questions about his sex life.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TQnVAD

