EEOC Monitor: $3 mln sex bias deal, new guidance on medical leave

The EEOC has maintained a high profile in recent weeks, wading into the contentious nationwide debate over civil rights for transgender people, issuing long-awaited regulations on employee wellness programs that disappointed companies and announcing an $8.6 million settlement in a case over retail giant Lowe's medical leave policies.

The agency on May 2 issued a fact sheet warning employers that barring transgender workers from using the bathroom of their choice violates federal law. The guidance came days before the Obama administration and North Carolina traded lawsuits over the state's law requiring people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates.

