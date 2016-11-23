EEOC Monitor: Obama anti-bias initiatives may be trumped

President-elect Donald Trump's upset victory likely paves the way for a shift toward more business-friendly policies at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which under President Barack Obama has pursued an aggressive litigation campaign.

The election of Trump, a Republican, comes at a pivotal time for LGBT rights and as the EEOC is pushing courts to extend the protections of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to gay and transgender workers. In the days after Trump's victory, experts said the incoming administration is unlikely to roll back legal gains for LGBT people, but also may not be inclined to file cases on their behalf.

