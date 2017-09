March 4 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 17.6 percent y/y at 736.9 million yuan ($119.90 million)

* Eerduosi resources says sees demand for high-end apparel to increase while energy and smeltering business will face stronger competition

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xuw37v

